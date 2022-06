UBA Redeems USD500 million 5-year Eurobond Prompt News - The United Bank for Africa (UBA) on Wednesday, redeemed its debut $500 million 5-year Eurobond notes with the maturity date of June 8, 2022. Issued in 2017, the five-year bond was offered at a coupon rate of 7.75%, and raised to support the Bank’s ...



News Credibility Score: 99%