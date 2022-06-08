Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Edo govt suspends all Union activities across state owned institutions
TVC News  - The Edo State Government has suspended all union activities across the state-owned institutions of higher learning. The government issued the directive at the end of State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday. The order followed the protest by ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

