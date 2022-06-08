Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ondo church attack: If God sends me, killers won’t escape death - Oyedepo
Legit  - Bishop David Oyedepo on Wednesday, while reacting to last Sunday's terror attack at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, declared instant judgement on the killers.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Owo attack: Killers won The Punch:
Owo attack: Killers won't escape judgement, says Oyedepo
Owo attack: Killers and their sponsor will perish - Oyedepo Vanguard News:
Owo attack: Killers and their sponsor will perish - Oyedepo
Owo massacre: ‘If the killers escape death, God didn’t send me’ – Bishop Oyedepo spits fire Nigerian Eye:
Owo massacre: ‘If the killers escape death, God didn’t send me’ – Bishop Oyedepo spits fire
Owo killer won’t escape death except God has not sent me — Oyedepo The Eagle Online:
Owo killer won’t escape death except God has not sent me — Oyedepo
Owo massacre: ‘If the killers escape death, God didn’t send me’ – Oyedepo spits fire News Breakers:
Owo massacre: ‘If the killers escape death, God didn’t send me’ – Oyedepo spits fire


   More Picks
1 I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank - Legit, 12 hours ago
3 APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Lagos Bishop accused of raping female pastor twice and threatening her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 23 hours ago
6 Winners Chapel Founder, Oyedepo Blows Hot Over Ondo Church Massacre, Says ‘God Has Not Sent Me If They Escape Death’ - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
7 ”Wetin AG baby do again bayii” -Reactions as Simi calls out Yoruba men in a cryptic post - Gist Lovers, 21 hours ago
8 2023: You are No Match for Atiku, PDP taunts Tinubu - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
9 I’ll leave Nigeria if Tinubu or Atiku wins Presidency – Charly Boy - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt steps up health surveillance - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info