Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ondo Church Attack: Govt To Provide Land For Mass Burial As Death Toll Rises To 40
News photo Leadership  - Ondo Church Attack: 22 Dead, 19 Injured, 7 Treated - State Government

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Owo massacre: We Daily Post:
Owo massacre: We'll provide memorial park, land for mass burial - Akeredolu
Owo massacre: Death toll hits 40, Akeredolu plans memorial park The Punch:
Owo massacre: Death toll hits 40, Akeredolu plans memorial park
Owo terror: Ondo govt will provide land for mass burial ― Akeredolu Nigerian Tribune:
Owo terror: Ondo govt will provide land for mass burial ― Akeredolu
Ondo Govt. to provide land for mass burial of Owo Church attack victims - Gov. Akeredolu AIT:
Ondo Govt. to provide land for mass burial of Owo Church attack victims - Gov. Akeredolu
We will Provide Memorial Park, Land For Mass Burial For Owo Victims – Akeredolu News Breakers:
We will Provide Memorial Park, Land For Mass Burial For Owo Victims – Akeredolu
We will Provide Memorial Park, Land For Mass Burial For Owo Victims – Akeredolu | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
We will Provide Memorial Park, Land For Mass Burial For Owo Victims – Akeredolu | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 “She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
2 I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Peseiro To Sports Minister: ‘I Want to Help These Fantastic Players And Nigeria Win AFCON 2023’ - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
4 I’ll leave Nigeria if Tinubu or Atiku wins Presidency – Charly Boy - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Owo massacre: Aregbesola directs Civil Defence to join manhunt for killers - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank - Legit, 17 hours ago
7 Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 2022 APC Presidential Primary Result - This Day, 1 day ago
9 APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory - Legit, 14 hours ago
10 N19.2bn fraud: Appeal court upholds conviction of former bank MD, Okey Nwosu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info