2023: You are No Match for Atiku, PDP taunts Tinubu Daily Trust - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is no match for its flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The party said Tinubu only clinched the Presidential ticket ...



News Credibility Score: 99%