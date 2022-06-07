Two killed, five trucks burnt as explosion rocks filling station in Abia (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - Two persons were burnt to death in an explosion involving a petrol tanker in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State. The incident occurred at Chibyno filling station along Alaoji-Ikot-Ekpene Road in the early hours of Wednesday, June 8.



