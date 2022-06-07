Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Access Bank to acquire Centum’s 83.4% stake in Kenyan Bank in N15bn deal
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Access Bank to acquire Centum’s 83.4% stake in Kenyan Bank in N15bn deal

Access Bank Holdings Plc has said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Access Bank Plc has entered into a binding agreement with Centum Investment Company ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Access Bank to acquire Kenya's Sidian Bank for N15bn
Access Bank to acquire $37 million stake in Kenya’s Sidian Bank Premium Times:
Access Bank to acquire $37 million stake in Kenya’s Sidian Bank
Access Bank acquires Kenyan lender, Sidian Bank, with N15 billion Ripples Nigeria:
Access Bank acquires Kenyan lender, Sidian Bank, with N15 billion
Access Bank Set To Acquire Kenya’s Sidian Bank For $37m The Will:
Access Bank Set To Acquire Kenya’s Sidian Bank For $37m
Access Bank to acquire $37m stake in Kenya’s Sidian Bank Prompt News:
Access Bank to acquire $37m stake in Kenya’s Sidian Bank
Access Bank to acquire $37m stake in Kenya’s Sidian Bank — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Access Bank to acquire $37m stake in Kenya’s Sidian Bank — NEWSVERGE
Access Bank to acquire Kenya’s Sidian Bank for $37m News Wire NGR:
Access Bank to acquire Kenya’s Sidian Bank for $37m
Access Bank Plans N15bn Kenya’s Sidian Bank Acquisition Inside Business Nigeria:
Access Bank Plans N15bn Kenya’s Sidian Bank Acquisition
Access Bank Offers N15bn for Acquisition of Kenya’s Sidian Bank Business Post Nigeria:
Access Bank Offers N15bn for Acquisition of Kenya’s Sidian Bank
Access Bank acquires 83.4% majority stake in Kenya Pulse Nigeria:
Access Bank acquires 83.4% majority stake in Kenya's Sidian Bank Ltd


