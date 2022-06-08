Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrest ministry staff, others after attempt to defraud Nigerian govt of $2bn
Daily Post  - The Police in Edo State have arrested eight suspects for trying to dupe the Federal Government of Nigeria. The Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor told reporters that they attempted to defraud the government of $2billion.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

