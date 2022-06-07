Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory
Legit  - Ogbeni Abdulrauf Aregbesola has congratulated the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his emergence.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

You The Punch:
You're a dogged fighter, Aregbesola congratulates Tinubu
Governor Inuwa hails Tinubu Nigerian Tribune:
Governor Inuwa hails Tinubu's emergence as APC presidential candidate
APC primaries: Tinubu’s emergence was our wish - Fayemi Daily Post:
APC primaries: Tinubu’s emergence was our wish - Fayemi
Why I stepped down for Tinubu — Fayemi Vanguard News:
Why I stepped down for Tinubu — Fayemi
Fayemi Steps Down For Tinubu Independent:
Fayemi Steps Down For Tinubu
Tinubu is a dogged fighter - Gbenga Daniel - P.M. News PM News:
Tinubu is a dogged fighter - Gbenga Daniel - P.M. News
BATOC23 Hails Tinubu’s Emergence As APC Presidential Candidate City Mirror News:
BATOC23 Hails Tinubu’s Emergence As APC Presidential Candidate
APC Primaries: What Fayemi Did After He Stepped Down For Tinubu (Video) Naija News:
APC Primaries: What Fayemi Did After He Stepped Down For Tinubu (Video)
You’re a dogged fighter, Aregbesola congratulates Tinubu News Breakers:
You’re a dogged fighter, Aregbesola congratulates Tinubu


   More Picks
1 “She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ - Too Xclusive, 17 hours ago
2 I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Peseiro To Sports Minister: ‘I Want to Help These Fantastic Players And Nigeria Win AFCON 2023’ - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
4 List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank - Legit, 14 hours ago
5 APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory - Legit, 11 hours ago
7 APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 1 day ago
8 I’ll leave Nigeria if Tinubu or Atiku wins Presidency – Charly Boy - The Punch, 17 hours ago
9 GOOD JOB!!! NDLEA Arrests 100 Suspects In Kaduna State, Dismantles 14 Drug Joints - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
10 Tinubu on course to win APC presidential ticket for 2023 election - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info