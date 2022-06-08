Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Atiku congratulates Tinubu for winning APC presidential ticket
The Nation  - The presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his emergence as standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll.Read Also: UPDATED

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Wamakko congratulates Tinubu on clinching APC presidential ticket Nigerian Tribune:
Wamakko congratulates Tinubu on clinching APC presidential ticket
How Tinubu beat Osinbajo, Amaechi to clinch APC presidential flag Peoples Daily:
How Tinubu beat Osinbajo, Amaechi to clinch APC presidential flag
Gov. Inuwa Congratulates Tinubu For Clinching APC Presidential Ticket Independent:
Gov. Inuwa Congratulates Tinubu For Clinching APC Presidential Ticket
APC Presidential Primaries: Bola Tinubu clinches presidential ticket with 1,271 TV360 Nigeria:
APC Presidential Primaries: Bola Tinubu clinches presidential ticket with 1,271
READ: Bola Tinubu Nigerian Eye:
READ: Bola Tinubu's full speech after winning the 2023 APC Presidential ticket
Atiku Congratulates Tinubu As He Wins APC Presidential Primaries News Breakers:
Atiku Congratulates Tinubu As He Wins APC Presidential Primaries


1 Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 2023 Election: Tinubu Is No Match For Atiku, He'll Realise Nigeria Is Not His Acquired Estate, Says Opposition PDP - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
3 They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank - Legit, 21 hours ago
6 Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity - Business Post Nigeria, 6 hours ago
7 APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory - Legit, 19 hours ago
8 ‘Terrorists in helicopter’ kill 32, shell houses, church in Southern Kaduna - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
9 N19.2bn fraud: Appeal court upholds conviction of former bank MD, Okey Nwosu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Reno Omokri calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare after he failed to secure a vote in APC presidential primary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
