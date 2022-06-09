Post News
News at a Glance
London exchange recognises Orjiako’s achievements at Seplat
The Punch
- The London Stock Exchange on Wednesday recognised the many achievements of the pioneer Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, Dr ABC Orjiako.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
London Exchange Commends Orjiako’s Feat As Seplat’s Pioneer Chairman
Vanguard News:
London Stock Exchange lauds Orjiako’s achievements at Seplat
Business Day:
London Stock Exchange commends Orjiako’s achievement at Seplat
Champion Newspapers:
London Stock Exchange celebrates achievements of Seplat Energy’s Pioneer Chairman, ABC Orjiako
Anaedo Online:
London Exchange Recognizes Orjiako’s Accomplishments At Seplat
More Picks
1
“She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ -
Too Xclusive,
23 hours ago
2
2023 Election: Tinubu Is No Match For Atiku, He'll Realise Nigeria Is Not His Acquired Estate, Says Opposition PDP -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
3
I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
4
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
3 hours ago
5
Peseiro To Sports Minister: ‘I Want to Help These Fantastic Players And Nigeria Win AFCON 2023’ -
Complete Sports,
1 day ago
6
They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank -
Legit,
20 hours ago
8
Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity -
Business Post Nigeria,
5 hours ago
9
APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory -
Legit,
17 hours ago
10
‘Terrorists in helicopter’ kill 32, shell houses, church in Southern Kaduna -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
