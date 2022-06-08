Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

France-based Nigerian travels to Lagos, leads cyberattacks on 10 banks
The Punch  - The Police Special Fraud Unit in Lagos State on Wednesday said it arrested three suspects for allegedly attempting cyberattacks on 10 banks in the state.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

