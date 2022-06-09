Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2022 APC Presidential Primary Result
News photo This Day  -            APC Presidential Primary ResultS/NNAMESSCORE1Abubakar Badaru Withdrew2Ahmad Lawan 1523Ahmed Yerima 44Ajayi Borroffice&nbs…

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC presidential primaries: Results so far Vanguard News:
APC presidential primaries: Results so far
Full result of APC presidential primary The Punch:
Full result of APC presidential primary
2022 APC Presidential Primary Results #APCPresidentialPrimaries #APCSpecialConvention Channels Television:
2022 APC Presidential Primary Results #APCPresidentialPrimaries #APCSpecialConvention
See Full Result Of APC Presidential Primary For 2023 Election Naija Loaded:
See Full Result Of APC Presidential Primary For 2023 Election
Results of 2022 APC Presidential primary – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Results of 2022 APC Presidential primary – The Sun Nigeria
APC Primary: Full List Of Presidential Aspirants Results Independent:
APC Primary: Full List Of Presidential Aspirants Results
Full results of APC presidential primary election The Street Journal:
Full results of APC presidential primary election
Full result of APC presidential primary News Breakers:
Full result of APC presidential primary
Full Speech: What Osinbajo Told Delegates At APC Presidential Primaries Naija News:
Full Speech: What Osinbajo Told Delegates At APC Presidential Primaries
2023: Full Result of APC Presidential Primary Tori News:
2023: Full Result of APC Presidential Primary


   More Picks
1 “She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
2 I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Peseiro To Sports Minister: ‘I Want to Help These Fantastic Players And Nigeria Win AFCON 2023’ - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
4 I’ll leave Nigeria if Tinubu or Atiku wins Presidency – Charly Boy - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Owo massacre: Aregbesola directs Civil Defence to join manhunt for killers - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank - Legit, 17 hours ago
7 Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 2022 APC Presidential Primary Result - This Day, 1 day ago
9 APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory - Legit, 14 hours ago
10 N19.2bn fraud: Appeal court upholds conviction of former bank MD, Okey Nwosu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info