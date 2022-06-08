Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Owo women gather to summon 'Ogun' (god of iron and war) to get justice for worshippers killed by gunmen in a Catholic church in the Ondo community (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some women in Owo community have gathered to summon “Ogun” (god of iron and war) to get justice for worshippers killed by gunmen in a Catholic church in the Ondo community.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

