Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC primary: It’s compromised, crooked - Yahaya Bello group faults Tinubu’s emergence
Daily Post  - Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation has faulted the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as the Presidential flagbearer of

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yahaya Bello The Punch:
Yahaya Bello's group faults Tinubu's emergence, says 'it's crooked'
APC primary: It’s compromised, crooked – Yahaya Bello group faults Tinubu’s emergence Nigerian Eye:
APC primary: It’s compromised, crooked – Yahaya Bello group faults Tinubu’s emergence
Yahaya Bello’s group faults Tinubu’s emergence, says ‘it’s crooked’ News Breakers:
Yahaya Bello’s group faults Tinubu’s emergence, says ‘it’s crooked’
APC Primary: It’s Compromised, Crooked – Yahaya Bello Group Faults Tinubu’s Emergence Screen Gist:
APC Primary: It’s Compromised, Crooked – Yahaya Bello Group Faults Tinubu’s Emergence
Drama Looms As Yahaya Bello Tori News:
Drama Looms As Yahaya Bello's Group Faults Tinubu's Emergence, Says 'It's Crooked'


   More Picks
1 “She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ - Too Xclusive, 18 hours ago
2 I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Peseiro To Sports Minister: ‘I Want to Help These Fantastic Players And Nigeria Win AFCON 2023’ - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
4 Major Upset As Kachikwu Beat Kingsley Moghalu To ADC Presidential Ticket - Naija News, 4 hours ago
5 List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank - Legit, 15 hours ago
6 APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory - Legit, 13 hours ago
8 I’ll leave Nigeria if Tinubu or Atiku wins Presidency – Charly Boy - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 GOOD JOB!!! NDLEA Arrests 100 Suspects In Kaduna State, Dismantles 14 Drug Joints - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
10 Tinubu on course to win APC presidential ticket for 2023 election - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info