Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NIMC Speaks Over Alleged Missing 7.9 Million NIN Records – TechEconomy.ng
News photo Tech Economy  - “In the said misleading report, the writer insinuated that NIMC lost 7.9 million NIN records of Nigerians; the writer also gave varying inaccu

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No NIN Records Of Nigerians Missing From Our Database – NIMC Channels Television:
No NIN Records Of Nigerians Missing From Our Database – NIMC
No NIN records missing, says NIMC Daily Trust:
No NIN records missing, says NIMC
Our database remains intact, impenetrable, says NIMC The Guardian:
Our database remains intact, impenetrable, says NIMC
NIMC clears air on 7.9m NIN of Nigerians missing from database Daily Post:
NIMC clears air on 7.9m NIN of Nigerians missing from database
We did not lose 7.9 million NIN records: NIMC - P.M. News PM News:
We did not lose 7.9 million NIN records: NIMC - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 2023 Election: Tinubu Is No Match For Atiku, He'll Realise Nigeria Is Not His Acquired Estate, Says Opposition PDP - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
3 They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank - Legit, 21 hours ago
6 Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity - Business Post Nigeria, 6 hours ago
7 APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory - Legit, 19 hours ago
8 ‘Terrorists in helicopter’ kill 32, shell houses, church in Southern Kaduna - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
9 N19.2bn fraud: Appeal court upholds conviction of former bank MD, Okey Nwosu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Reno Omokri calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare after he failed to secure a vote in APC presidential primary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info