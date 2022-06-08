Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Atiku meets with PDP governors as Tinubu becomes APC presidential candidate
Legit
- After Tinubu's victory, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, is holding a crucial meeting with the party's governors.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Atiku In Crucial Meeting With PDP Govs Over VP Slot
Vanguard News:
Atiku in closed door meeting with PDP Govs
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Atiku Meets PDP Govs As Tinubu Wins APC Ticket Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has held a meeting with governors on the platform of the party.
The Nation:
Tinubu: Atiku, PDP Govs in emergency meeting
The Eagle Online:
As Tinubu gets ticket, video of Atiku, Lawan, APC Governors in meeting surfaces + Video
News Breakers:
2023: Atiku holds closed-door meeting with PDP govs
Naija News:
Tinubu: Atiku Abubakar Calls PDP Governors For Emergency Meeting
More Picks
1
“She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ -
Too Xclusive,
18 hours ago
2
I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Peseiro To Sports Minister: ‘I Want to Help These Fantastic Players And Nigeria Win AFCON 2023’ -
Complete Sports,
20 hours ago
4
Major Upset As Kachikwu Beat Kingsley Moghalu To ADC Presidential Ticket -
Naija News,
4 hours ago
5
List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank -
Legit,
15 hours ago
6
APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory -
Legit,
13 hours ago
8
I’ll leave Nigeria if Tinubu or Atiku wins Presidency – Charly Boy -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
9
GOOD JOB!!! NDLEA Arrests 100 Suspects In Kaduna State, Dismantles 14 Drug Joints -
Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
10
Tinubu on course to win APC presidential ticket for 2023 election -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...