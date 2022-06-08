Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

You have my full and unwavering support - President Buhari congratulates Tinubu on his emergence as APC Presidential candidate
Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC Presidential Flagbearer in the 2023 elections.

 

A statement released by a presidential aide, Garba Shehu

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

