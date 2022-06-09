Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Protest: Wadada resigns membership of APC
News photo News Diary Online  - Olukayode BabalolaMr Ahmed Wadada, a former House of Representatives member, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is contained in a letter signed by Wadada and a…

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

