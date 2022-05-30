Post News
News at a Glance
Reno Omokri calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare after he failed to secure a vote in APC presidential primary
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Reno Omokri has described clergyman, Tunde Bakare, as a ''well-known manipulator.''
Reno said this after the clergyman failed to secure a single vote at the just concl
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Believe in God not your pastors” — Reno Omokri warns as he calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare over failed prophecy
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Believe in God not your pastors” — Reno Omokri warns as he calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare over failed prophecy
The Dabigal Blog:
“Believe in God not your pastors” — Reno Omokri warns as he calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare over failed prophecy
Within Nigeria:
Reno Omokri calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare after he failed to secure a vote in APC presidential primary
GQ Buzz:
“Manipulator” – Reno Omokri Calls Out Pastor Tunde Bakare
Naija Parrot:
“Believe in God not your pastors” — Reno Omokri warns as he calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare over failed prophecy
Tori News:
Reno Omokri Mocks Pastor Tunde Bakare After He Failed To Secure A Vote In APC Presidential Primary
More Picks
1
2023 Election: Tinubu Is No Match For Atiku, He'll Realise Nigeria Is Not His Acquired Estate, Says Opposition PDP -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
2
I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
59 mins ago
4
Peseiro To Sports Minister: ‘I Want to Help These Fantastic Players And Nigeria Win AFCON 2023’ -
Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
5
Owo massacre: Aregbesola directs Civil Defence to join manhunt for killers -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank -
Legit,
18 hours ago
7
Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity -
Business Post Nigeria,
3 hours ago
8
APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory -
Legit,
16 hours ago
9
Atiku, Tinubu should embrace south-east and end the apartheid, by Fredrick Nwabufo -
Prompt News,
19 hours ago
10
Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
