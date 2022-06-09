Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: At last, Umahi congratulates Tinubu, vows to give him bulk votes in Ebonyi
News photo Daily Post  - Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi on Thursday congratulated the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for emerging victorious in the just concluded primary election of the party.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Umahi Finally Congratulates Tinubu, Vows To Give Him Bulk Votes In Ebonyi State Naija Loaded:
Umahi Finally Congratulates Tinubu, Vows To Give Him Bulk Votes In Ebonyi State
2023: At last, Umahi congratulates Tinubu, vows to give him bulk votes in Ebonyi Nigerian Eye:
2023: At last, Umahi congratulates Tinubu, vows to give him bulk votes in Ebonyi
2023: Umahi congratulates Tinubu, vows to give him bulk votes in Ebonyi Tunde Ednut:
2023: Umahi congratulates Tinubu, vows to give him bulk votes in Ebonyi
2023: At last, Umahi congratulates Tinubu, vows to give him bulk votes in Ebonyi Fresh Reporters:
2023: At last, Umahi congratulates Tinubu, vows to give him bulk votes in Ebonyi
2023: Umahi congratulates Tinubu, vows to give him bulk votes in Ebonyi Within Nigeria:
2023: Umahi congratulates Tinubu, vows to give him bulk votes in Ebonyi
2023: Finally, Umahi congratulates Tinubu, Vows To Deliver Bulk Vote For Him Anaedo Online:
2023: Finally, Umahi congratulates Tinubu, Vows To Deliver Bulk Vote For Him


   More Picks
1 Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles don’t intimidate us – Sierra Leone captain, Caulker - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku - Legit, 6 hours ago
5 APC primary: Osinbajo, Amaechi under fire over failure to congratulate Tinubu - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
6 List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 ‘Terrorists in helicopter’ kill 32, shell houses, church in Southern Kaduna - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
9 Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity - Business Post Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 N19.2bn fraud: Appeal court upholds conviction of former bank MD, Okey Nwosu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info