2023 presidency: What Tinubu’s emergence means for Nigeria – Tanko Yakasai Daily Post - Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, an elder statesman and founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has opined that the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate signifies important political development ...



News Credibility Score: 99%