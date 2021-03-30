Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku
Legit
- Popular musician Charly Boy has taken to social media to reveal that he is not in support of Tinubu or Atiku becoming president in 2023. Read more on Legit.ng.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
I’ll relocate to Ghana if Tinubu, Atiku become president — Charly Boy
The Punch:
I’ll leave Nigeria if Tinubu or Atiku wins Presidency – Charly Boy
Naija Loaded:
I Will Leave Nigeria And Beg For Ghana Citizenship If Atiku Or Tinubu Wins – Charly Boy
Information Nigeria:
What I Will Do If Tinubu Or Atiku Wins 2023 Presidency – Charly Boy Speaks
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
What I Will Do If Atiku Or Tinubu Emerge As Nigeria’s President – Charly Boy Reveals His Contingency Plan
The Eagle Online:
2023: Charly Boy vows to leave Nigeria if Tinubu or Atiku wins
PM News:
Charly Boy: What I’ll do if Atiku or Tinubu wins presidency
The News Guru:
Charly Boy to exit Nigeria if Tinubu, Atiku wins in 2023
News Breakers:
I’ll leave Nigeria if Tinubu or Atiku wins Presidency – Charly Boy
Kanyi Daily:
I’ll Leave Nigeria And Beg Ghana For Citizenship If Atiku Or Tinubu Wins Presidency – Charly Boy
Diamond Celebrities:
2023: I Will Leave Nigeria If Tinubu, Atiku Wins – Charly Boy
Mp3 Bullet:
Charly Boy reveals what he will do if Atiku or Tinubu becomes Nigeria's president
More Picks
1
2023 Election: Tinubu Is No Match For Atiku, He'll Realise Nigeria Is Not His Acquired Estate, Says Opposition PDP -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
2
I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
1 hour ago
4
Peseiro To Sports Minister: ‘I Want to Help These Fantastic Players And Nigeria Win AFCON 2023’ -
Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
5
Owo massacre: Aregbesola directs Civil Defence to join manhunt for killers -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank -
Legit,
18 hours ago
7
Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity -
Business Post Nigeria,
3 hours ago
8
APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory -
Legit,
16 hours ago
9
Atiku, Tinubu should embrace south-east and end the apartheid, by Fredrick Nwabufo -
Prompt News,
19 hours ago
10
Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
