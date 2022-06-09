Post News
News at a Glance
Commercial Motorcycles Set Ablaze In Lagos After Rider Killed One
Channels Television
- Youths at Jakande Estate, Isolo, on Thursday set ablaze over 20 commercial motorcycles, better known as okada after a rider killed one person.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
VIDEO: Mob sets commercial motorcycles ablaze in Lagos An angry mob has set many commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada ablaze in Jakande Estate area of Lagos.
Vanguard News:
VIDEO: Motorcycles Set Ablaze At Jakande Gate, Isolo, Lagos Commercial motorcycles have been set ablaze at Jakande Gate in the Isolo area of Lagos on Thursday. There are reports that an accident led to the unrest.
The Punch:
VIDEO: Unrest At Jakande Gate, Isolo, Lagos Tens of commercial motorcycles have been set ablaze at Jakande Gate in the Isolo area of Lagos on Thursday. There are reports that an accident led to the unrest.
News Wire NGR:
VIDEO: Commercial motorcycles also know as Okada, set ablaze by angry residents in Jakande Gate, Isolo, Lagos after one person was reportedly hit and killed in an accident.
Nigeria Breaking News:
Angry Youths Set Motorcycles Ablaze In Lagos After Bike Accident Kills One
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Mob Sets Over 20 Okada Ablaze In Isolo, Lagos | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
Mob Sets Over 20 Okada Ablaze In Isolo, Lagos
Edujandon:
JUNGLE JUSTICE: Tension In Lagos As Angry Youths Set Ablaze 20 Commercial Motorcycles, Gives Reason (Details below)
More Picks
1
Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Reno Omokri calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare after he failed to secure a vote in APC presidential primary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
2023 presidency: What Tinubu’s emergence means for Nigeria – Tanko Yakasai -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
Kaduna train attack: Disregard reports of passengers' release ― Family -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
6
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
21 hours ago
7
2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
8
Update: Nigerian lady who was allegedly pushed off 3-storey building in Libya dies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
INEC Announces Date For Submission Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
20 hours ago
