Commercial Motorcycles Set Ablaze In Lagos After Rider Killed One
Channels Television  - Youths at Jakande Estate, Isolo, on Thursday set ablaze over 20 commercial motorcycles, better known as okada after a rider killed one person. 

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

