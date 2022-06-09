Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
ASUP lauds Nigerian govt for paying minimum wage arrears — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian
- The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, has lauded the Federal Government for paying the arrears of the National Minimum Wage Arrears, NMWA, to its members.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
ASUP lauds FG for paying minimum wage arrears
News Verge:
ASUP lauds FG for paying minimum wage arrears — NEWSVERGE
News Diary Online:
ASUP lauds FG for paying minimum wage arrears
The Eagle Online:
ASUP lauds FG for paying minimum wage arrears
News Breakers:
ASUP lauds Nigerian govt for paying minimum wage arrears
More Picks
1
Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Running mate: Atiku intensifies consultations, meets ex-PDP govs, ministers -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
4
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
7 hours ago
5
‘Terrorists in helicopter’ kill 32, shell houses, church in Southern Kaduna -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
6
Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity -
Business Post Nigeria,
9 hours ago
8
N19.2bn fraud: Appeal court upholds conviction of former bank MD, Okey Nwosu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory -
Legit,
22 hours ago
10
Federal Prosecutors suggests R.Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
