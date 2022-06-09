Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


French police chief apologises to Liverpool FC fans
News photo Vanguard News  - Paris police chief Didier Lallement has apologised to Liverpool FC fans for using teargas at the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League final match on May 28.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

French police chief apologises to Liverpool FC fans Prompt News:
French police chief apologises to Liverpool FC fans
French police chief apologises to Liverpool FC fans News Diary Online:
French police chief apologises to Liverpool FC fans
French police chief apologises to Liverpool FC fans — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
French police chief apologises to Liverpool FC fans — Daily Nigerian
French police chief apologises to Liverpool fans - P.M. News PM News:
French police chief apologises to Liverpool fans - P.M. News
French police chief apologises to Liverpool FC fans News Breakers:
French police chief apologises to Liverpool FC fans


   More Picks
1 Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles don’t intimidate us – Sierra Leone captain, Caulker - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku - Legit, 6 hours ago
5 APC primary: Osinbajo, Amaechi under fire over failure to congratulate Tinubu - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
6 List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 ‘Terrorists in helicopter’ kill 32, shell houses, church in Southern Kaduna - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
9 Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity - Business Post Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 N19.2bn fraud: Appeal court upholds conviction of former bank MD, Okey Nwosu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info