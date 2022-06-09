Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


INEC Announces Date For Submission Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates
The Nigeria Lawyer  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pegged the deadline for the submission of list of Presidential candidates and their running mates by political parties at June 17.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

INEC gives Atiku, Tinubu, Kwankwaso, others one week to present running mates Daily Trust:
INEC gives Atiku, Tinubu, Kwankwaso, others one week to present running mates
INEC Announces Deadline For Submission Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates The Trent:
INEC Announces Deadline For Submission Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates
INEC announces date for submission of presidential candidates, running mates TV360 Nigeria:
INEC announces date for submission of presidential candidates, running mates
INEC announces June 17 as deadline for submission of presidential candidates, running mates The Street Journal:
INEC announces June 17 as deadline for submission of presidential candidates, running mates
INEC announces date for submission of presidential candidates, running mates Republican Nigeria:
INEC announces date for submission of presidential candidates, running mates
2023: INEC Issues Deadline For Submission Of Parties The New Diplomat:
2023: INEC Issues Deadline For Submission Of Parties' Candidates


   More Picks
1 Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Running mate: Atiku intensifies consultations, meets ex-PDP govs, ministers - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku - Legit, 7 hours ago
5 ‘Terrorists in helicopter’ kill 32, shell houses, church in Southern Kaduna - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
6 Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity - Business Post Nigeria, 9 hours ago
8 N19.2bn fraud: Appeal court upholds conviction of former bank MD, Okey Nwosu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory - Legit, 22 hours ago
10 Federal Prosecutors suggests R.Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info