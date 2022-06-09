Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
“Las las na she go carry the Adeleke’s name” – Reactions as Sophia Momodu attends event with Davido’s bodyguard (Video)
The Info NG
- Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog
Social media users have reacted as Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu attends event with the singer’s bodyguards.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Reactions As Sophia Momodu Attends Event With Davido’s Bodyguard (Video)
Correct NG:
Na 001 babymama – Reactions as Sophia Momodu attends event with Davido’s bodyguard
Naija on Point:
Na 001 babymama – Reactions as Sophia Momodu attends event with Davido’s bodyguard
Gist Reel:
"Las las na she go carry the Adeleke's name" - Reactions as Sophia Momodu attends event with Davido's bodyguard (Video)
Gist Lovers:
“Na 001 babymama, Davido truly loves her”– Reactions as Sophia Momodu attends event with Davido’s bodyguard
More Picks
1
Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
2023 Election: Tinubu Is No Match For Atiku, He'll Realise Nigeria Is Not His Acquired Estate, Says Opposition PDP -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
3
They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
4 hours ago
5
List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank -
Legit,
21 hours ago
6
Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity -
Business Post Nigeria,
6 hours ago
7
APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory -
Legit,
19 hours ago
8
‘Terrorists in helicopter’ kill 32, shell houses, church in Southern Kaduna -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
9
N19.2bn fraud: Appeal court upholds conviction of former bank MD, Okey Nwosu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
Reno Omokri calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare after he failed to secure a vote in APC presidential primary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...