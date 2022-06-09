Post News
News at a Glance
APC primary: Osinbajo, Amaechi under fire over failure to congratulate Tinubu
Daily Post
- Two All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirants, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Rotimi Amaechi, have been criticized over their failure to
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Wamakko congratulates Tinubu on clinching APC presidential ticket
The Nation:
Atiku congratulates Tinubu for winning APC presidential ticket
Naija Loaded:
Osinbajo Under Fire Over Failure To Congratulate Tinubu
Peoples Daily:
How Tinubu beat Osinbajo, Amaechi to clinch APC presidential flag
Independent:
Gov. Inuwa Congratulates Tinubu For Clinching APC Presidential Ticket
TV360 Nigeria:
APC Presidential Primaries: Bola Tinubu clinches presidential ticket with 1,271
News Diary Online:
APC presidential ticket: Alli congratulates Tinubu, says victory beginning of new Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria:
APC presidential ticket: Alli congratulates Tinubu, says victory beginning of new Nigeria
PM News:
Tinubu’s candidacy beginning of new Nigeria – Sharafadeen Alli
Sundiata Post:
APC presidential ticket: Alli congratulates Tinubu, says victory beginning of new Nigeria
Nigerian Eye:
READ: Bola Tinubu's full speech after winning the 2023 APC Presidential ticket
News Breakers:
Tinubu’s candidacy beginning of new Nigeria – Sharafadeen Alli
More Picks
1
Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles don’t intimidate us – Sierra Leone captain, Caulker -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
4
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
6 hours ago
5
APC primary: Osinbajo, Amaechi under fire over failure to congratulate Tinubu -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
6
List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank -
Legit,
23 hours ago
7
Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
‘Terrorists in helicopter’ kill 32, shell houses, church in Southern Kaduna -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
9
Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity -
Business Post Nigeria,
8 hours ago
10
N19.2bn fraud: Appeal court upholds conviction of former bank MD, Okey Nwosu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
