Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Update: Nigerian lady who was allegedly pushed off 3-storey building in Libya dies
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The young Nigerian lady, Deborah Yusuf, who was allegedly pushed off the 3rd floor of a storey building in Benghazi, Libya, has died.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian lady dies after allegedly being pushed off a 3-storey building in Libya Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian lady dies after allegedly being pushed off a 3-storey building in Libya
Update: Nigerian lady who was allegedly pushed off 3-storey building in Libya dies News Breakers:
Update: Nigerian lady who was allegedly pushed off 3-storey building in Libya dies
Nigerian lady who was allegedly pushed off 3-storey building in Libya dies Olajide TV:
Nigerian lady who was allegedly pushed off 3-storey building in Libya dies
Nigerian lady dies after allegedly being pushed off a 3-storey building in Libya Naija Parrot:
Nigerian lady dies after allegedly being pushed off a 3-storey building in Libya
Nigerian Lady Allegedly Pushed Off 3-storey Building In Libya Dies Tori News:
Nigerian Lady Allegedly Pushed Off 3-storey Building In Libya Dies


   More Picks
1 Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Reno Omokri calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare after he failed to secure a vote in APC presidential primary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku - Legit, 16 hours ago
5 Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
7 INEC Announces Date For Submission Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates - The Nigeria Lawyer, 16 hours ago
8 Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity - Business Post Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 Federal Prosecutors suggests R.Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info