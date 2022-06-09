Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
IPOB Leader, Kanu, Files Fresh Suit Against Abuja Court Chief Judge, Registrar Over Secret Trial Policy
Sahara Reporters
- The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has slammed a fresh suit against a Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhamba Tsoho, over the adoption of a secret trial policy in the criminal charges brought ...
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Nnamdi Kanu slams fresh suit against High Court Chief Judge over secret trial policy
Naija Loaded:
Nnamdi Kanu Slams Fresh Suit Against High Court Chief Judge Over Secret Trial Policy
The Trent:
Nnamdi Kanu Sues High Court Chief Judge Over Secret Trial Policy
Nigerian Eye:
Nnamdi Kanu slams fresh suit against High Court Chief Judge over secret trial policy
News Breakers:
Nnamdi Kanu Sues High Court Chief Judge Over Secret Trial Policy
Tori News:
Nnamdi Kanu Slams Fresh Suit Against High Court Chief Judge Over Secret Trial Policy
More Picks
1
Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
9 hours ago
4
‘Terrorists in helicopter’ kill 32, shell houses, church in Southern Kaduna -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
5
N19.2bn fraud: Appeal court upholds conviction of former bank MD, Okey Nwosu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity -
Business Post Nigeria,
11 hours ago
8
APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory -
Legit,
23 hours ago
9
Federal Prosecutors suggests R.Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 hour ago
