Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari, AGF, FCC, gets final order to defend suit on alleged lopsided appointments
News photo Daily Post  - A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday issued a final order to President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation AGF and the Federal

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court orders Buhari, AGF, FCC to defend suit on alleged lopsided appointments in FCT Nigerian Tribune:
Court orders Buhari, AGF, FCC to defend suit on alleged lopsided appointments in FCT
Court gives Buhari, AGF, FCC last chance to defend suit on alleged lopsided appointments The Guardian:
Court gives Buhari, AGF, FCC last chance to defend suit on alleged lopsided appointments
Buhari, AGF, FCC get final court order to defend suit on alleged lopsided appointments in FCT – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Buhari, AGF, FCC get final court order to defend suit on alleged lopsided appointments in FCT – The Sun Nigeria
Alleged Lopsided Appointments: Court Orders Buhari, AGF To Defend Suit Independent:
Alleged Lopsided Appointments: Court Orders Buhari, AGF To Defend Suit
Court Orders Buhari, AGF, FCC To Defend Suit On Alleged Lopsided Appointments In FCT The Nigeria Lawyer:
Court Orders Buhari, AGF, FCC To Defend Suit On Alleged Lopsided Appointments In FCT
Buhari, AGF, FCC get final court order to defend suit on alleged lopsided appointments in FCT Nigerian Pilot:
Buhari, AGF, FCC get final court order to defend suit on alleged lopsided appointments in FCT


   More Picks
1 Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Reno Omokri calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare after he failed to secure a vote in APC presidential primary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku - Legit, 16 hours ago
5 Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
7 INEC Announces Date For Submission Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates - The Nigeria Lawyer, 16 hours ago
8 Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity - Business Post Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 Federal Prosecutors suggests R.Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info