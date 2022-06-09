Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Navy hands over N500m intercepted drugs to NDLEA
News Diary Online
- The Nigerian Navy on Thursday handed over 463 bags of cannabis sativa (marijuana) worth N500 million it intercepted during routine patrol to the National Drug [...]
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Navy hands over N500m intercepted drugs to NDLEA
The Sun:
Navy hands over N500m seized drugs to NDLEA – The Sun Nigeria
National Accord:
Navy hands over N500m intercepted drugs to NDLEA
The Will:
Navy Hands Over N500m Intercepted Drugs To NDLEA
News Breakers:
Navy hands over N500m intercepted drugs to NDLEA
More Picks
1
Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Reno Omokri calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare after he failed to secure a vote in APC presidential primary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
16 hours ago
5
Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia -
Nigerian Tribune,
9 hours ago
7
INEC Announces Date For Submission Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
16 hours ago
8
Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity -
Business Post Nigeria,
19 hours ago
9
Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo -
Ripples Nigeria,
13 hours ago
10
Federal Prosecutors suggests R.Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...