Amaechi congratulates Tinubu on clinching APC presidential ticket
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Amaechi congratulates Tinubu on clinching APC presidential ticket

Nigeria’s former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on ...

1 day ago
Daily Trust:
Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu on APC presidential ticket
The Herald:
2023: With you as candidate, we'll defeat PDP again - Amaechi tells Tinubu
Pulse Nigeria:
APC presidential ticket: Alli congratulates Tinubu, says victory beginning of new Nigeria
TV360 Nigeria:
VP Osinbajo Congratulates Tinubu On APC Presidential Ticket
Nigerian Eye:
Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu on APC ticket, says his experience critical


