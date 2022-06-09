Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Breaking : Goodluck Jonathan Visits FRSC HQ To Renew Driver's Licence
CKN Nigeria  - Former President Goodluck Jonathan today visited the Headquarters of FRSC at Wuse Abuja to renew his driver's license He was accompanied to the place by the former Corps Marshal of FRSC Osita Chidoka On hand to recieve was the Corps Marshal of the ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Jonathan visits FRSC HQ, renews Driver Vanguard News:
PHOTOS: Jonathan visits FRSC HQ, renews Driver's Licence The former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on Thursday visited the headquarters of the Federal Road Safety Commission in Abuja to renew his driver's license.
PHOTOS: Jonathan Visits FRSC HQ To Renew Driver The Punch:
PHOTOS: Jonathan Visits FRSC HQ To Renew Driver's Licence The former president, Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday visited the headquarters of the Federal Road Safety Commission in Abuja to renew his driver's license.
PHOTOS: Former President, Goodluck Jonathan visits FRSC headquarters in Abuja to renew his drivers license. News Wire NGR:
PHOTOS: Former President, Goodluck Jonathan visits FRSC headquarters in Abuja to renew his drivers license.
Former President Jonathan renews driving licence at FRSC headquarters The Eagle Online:
Former President Jonathan renews driving licence at FRSC headquarters
PICTORIAL: Jonathan renews driving licence at FRSC HQ News Breakers:
PICTORIAL: Jonathan renews driving licence at FRSC HQ


   More Picks
1 Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku - Legit, 9 hours ago
4 ‘Terrorists in helicopter’ kill 32, shell houses, church in Southern Kaduna - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 N19.2bn fraud: Appeal court upholds conviction of former bank MD, Okey Nwosu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity - Business Post Nigeria, 11 hours ago
8 APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory - Legit, 24 hours ago
9 Federal Prosecutors suggests R.Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia - Nigerian Tribune, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info