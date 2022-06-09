Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo
Ripples Nigeria  - The Nigerian government has stated that the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) was responsible for the attack on a Catholic Church in Owo town, Ondo State in which 40 people have been confirmed dead and many more injured last Sunday. The ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

