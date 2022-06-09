Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reactions As Lagos Thugs 'Chase Away' Traders From Alaba International Market
News photo Naija News  - A video of Lagos thugs purportedly disrupting the voter registration process where traders from Alaba market came to get their PVC  in Ojo LGA HQ has

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Reactions As Lagos Thugs ‘Chase Away’ Traders From Alaba International Market Naija Loaded:
Reactions As Lagos Thugs ‘Chase Away’ Traders From Alaba International Market
Lagos Thugs ‘Chase Away’ Traders From Alaba International Market Information Nigeria:
Lagos Thugs ‘Chase Away’ Traders From Alaba International Market
Alaba market traders resist attempt by hoodlums to disrupt voters registration (Video) The Street Journal:
Alaba market traders resist attempt by hoodlums to disrupt voters registration (Video)
Commotion As Alaba Market Traders Resist Attempt By Hoodlums To Disrupt Voters Registration The Nigeria Lawyer:
Commotion As Alaba Market Traders Resist Attempt By Hoodlums To Disrupt Voters Registration
Thugs chase away traders who went to get their PVC in Alaba international market Gist Reel:
Thugs chase away traders who went to get their PVC in Alaba international market


   More Picks
1 2023 presidency: What Tinubu’s emergence means for Nigeria – Tanko Yakasai - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 Kaduna train attack: Disregard reports of passengers' release ― Family - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku - Legit, 22 hours ago
4 2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
5 2023: You have one week to submit list of nominated candidates, INEC reminds political parties - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 Update: Nigerian lady who was allegedly pushed off 3-storey building in Libya dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 INEC Announces Date For Submission Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates - The Nigeria Lawyer, 22 hours ago
8 Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 Interpol’s Database Access: ICPC To Profile PEPs, Money Laundering Suspects – Owasanoye - Julia Blaise Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info