EFCC Arrests 47 Suspected Yahoo Boys In Owerri, South East Nigeria





The arrest followed ... Global Upfront - The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 arrested a total of 47 suspected internet fraudsters from different locations in Owerri, Imo State.The arrest followed ...



News Credibility Score: 99%