Adamu leads APC leaders to visit Tinubu, sure of party's victory - P.M. News
5 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku - Legit, 10 hours ago
4 ‘Terrorists in helicopter’ kill 32, shell houses, church in Southern Kaduna - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
5 Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity - Business Post Nigeria, 12 hours ago
6 You have my full and unwavering support - President Buhari congratulates Tinubu on his emergence as APC Presidential candidate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Federal Prosecutors suggests R.Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
9 Reno Omokri calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare after he failed to secure a vote in APC presidential primary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Thank you universe: Tonto Dikeh marks 37th birthday with a lovely cake - Legit, 16 hours ago
