Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Running mate: Atiku intensifies consultations, meets ex-PDP govs, ministers
Vanguard News  - The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has in continuation of his consultations towards making a choice for his running mate, will be meeting ex-PDP governors and ministers over this weekend.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: PDP intensifies search for Atiku’s running mate The Nation:
2023: PDP intensifies search for Atiku’s running mate
Tinubu meets northern govs over running mate The Punch:
Tinubu meets northern govs over running mate
PDP BOT meets Atiku over running mate Legit:
PDP BOT meets Atiku over running mate
Tinubu Meets Northern Govs Over Running Mate Naija Loaded:
Tinubu Meets Northern Govs Over Running Mate
2023: Atiku Intensifies Search For Running Mate, Meets With PDP Govs Independent:
2023: Atiku Intensifies Search For Running Mate, Meets With PDP Govs
2023: Atiku meet PDP governors over running mate Peoples Gazette:
2023: Atiku meet PDP governors over running mate
Tinubu Meets Northern Govs Over Running Mate Information Nigeria:
Tinubu Meets Northern Govs Over Running Mate
2023: PDP BOT Meets Atiku Over Running Mate Naija News:
2023: PDP BOT Meets Atiku Over Running Mate
Tinubu Meets 11 Northern Governors; Seeks Opinions Over Running Mate NPO Reports:
Tinubu Meets 11 Northern Governors; Seeks Opinions Over Running Mate
PDP BOT in closed-door meeting with Atiku over running mate News Breakers:
PDP BOT in closed-door meeting with Atiku over running mate
Tinubu to meet APC govs as race for running mate begins Within Nigeria:
Tinubu to meet APC govs as race for running mate begins
Running Mate: Tinubu Meets APC Chairman, 11 Northern Governors Tori News:
Running Mate: Tinubu Meets APC Chairman, 11 Northern Governors


   More Picks
1 Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Running mate: Atiku intensifies consultations, meets ex-PDP govs, ministers - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku - Legit, 7 hours ago
5 ‘Terrorists in helicopter’ kill 32, shell houses, church in Southern Kaduna - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
6 Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity - Business Post Nigeria, 9 hours ago
8 N19.2bn fraud: Appeal court upholds conviction of former bank MD, Okey Nwosu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory - Legit, 22 hours ago
10 Federal Prosecutors suggests R.Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info