PVC: We’ll not condone mindless, unprovoked attack on Igbos in Lagos— Ohanaeze Ndigbo Vanguard News - Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural organization of all Igbo worldwide has said it will not condone mindless and unprovoked attacks on her people in Lagos State for trying to register and secure their Permanent Voters Card, PVC.



News Credibility Score: 99%