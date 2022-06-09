2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia

The first 546 Muslim pilgrims from Nigeria departed from the Maiduguri International airport in Borno State to Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening ...



