2023: Three Governors Lobby For Wike To Emerge As Atiku’s Running Mate
Naija News  - Reports have claimed that Nyesom Wike may emerge as the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Sources have informed Nigerian Tribune that Atiku has offered the vice presidency position to the ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

