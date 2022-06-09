Post News
News at a Glance
"I'm proud of you" Dolapo Osinbajo hails her husband Yemi Osinbajo after he congratulated Tinubu on becoming the APC flagbearer
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Dolapo Osinbajo took to Instagram to hail her husband with Yoruba praise words. The wife of the Vice President of Nigeria shared a photo of her husband and told him that she is proud of him.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
I'm Proud Of You, VP's Wife Hails Osinbajo Dolapo, wife of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has hailed her husband, hours after he sent a congratulatory message to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.
Yaba Left Online:
“I’m proud of you” – Dolapo Osinbajo eulogizes her husband Yemi Osinbajo
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“I’m proud of you” – Dolapo Osinbajo eulogizes her husband Yemi Osinbajo
News Break:
APC Presidential Primary: I’m Proud Of You – Osinbajo’s Wife Praises Husband
Naija News:
Dolapo Osinbajo Hails Husband After APC Presidential Primaries
News Breakers:
“I’m Proud Of You”, Dolapo Osinbajo HAILS Her Husband
Ladun Liadi Blog:
"I'm Proud Of You", Dolapo Osinbajo HAILS Her Husband | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Instablog 9ja:
Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo praises her husband after an underwhelming outing at the APC primaries
Naija Parrot:
“I’m proud of you” – Dolapo Osinbajo eulogizes her husband Yemi Osinbajo
Naija on Point:
Osinbajo’s Wife, Mrs. Dolapo Praises Him After An Heavy Defeat At The APC Primaries
