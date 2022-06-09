Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"I'm proud of you" Dolapo Osinbajo hails her husband Yemi Osinbajo after he congratulated Tinubu on becoming the APC flagbearer
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Dolapo Osinbajo took to Instagram to hail her husband with Yoruba praise words. The wife of the Vice President of Nigeria shared a photo of her husband and told him that she is proud of him.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

