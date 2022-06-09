Post News
News at a Glance
Mohamed Salah wins the PFA Player of the Year award for the second time as the Liverpool star beats Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne to scope the gong
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Player of the Year after his incredible display for the club.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
EPL: Salah wins PFA Player of the Year award
Vanguard News:
Salah wins Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year
Not Just OK:
PFA Announce Influential Figures As The Players' Player Of The Season
Nigerian Eye:
Mohammed Salah wins Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year
The News Chronicle:
Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, wins PFA player of the year
The Eagle Online:
Mohamed Salah crowned PFA Player of the Year
News Breakers:
PFA Players’ Player of the Year: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr win 2022 awards
Tori News:
Mohamed Salah Wins The PFA Player of the Year Award For The Second Time
