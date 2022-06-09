Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Marrying two wives has brought me blessings and elevated my two wives - Yul Edochie
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actor Yul Edochie has said that marrying two wives has brought him blessings and elevated his two wives.
59 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Marrying second wife has brought me blessings — Yul Edochie
The Punch:
How polygamy brought me blessings, elevated my wives - Yul Edochie
News Breakers:
Marrying A 2nd Wife Has Elevated Me And My Wives – Yul Edochie Again
Gist Reel:
Yul Edochie tells us what marrying a second wife has done for him
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Marrying A 2nd Wife Has Elevated Me And My Wives - Yul Edochie Again | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
10 hours ago
4
‘Terrorists in helicopter’ kill 32, shell houses, church in Southern Kaduna -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
5
Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity -
Business Post Nigeria,
12 hours ago
6
You have my full and unwavering support - President Buhari congratulates Tinubu on his emergence as APC Presidential candidate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Federal Prosecutors suggests R.Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia -
Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
9
Reno Omokri calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare after he failed to secure a vote in APC presidential primary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Thank you universe: Tonto Dikeh marks 37th birthday with a lovely cake -
Legit,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...