Mob burns down 25 motorcycles after rider allegedly kills pedestrian — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - A mob on Thursday in Lagos burnt 25 motorcycles in reaction to alleged killing of a pedestrian by a motorcycle. The burnt motorcycles were abandoned by their riders who flee the accident scene for fear of a mob attack.

