Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Squad by GTCO: Reshaping the Nigerian Payment Space
Julia Blaise Blog  - Fragmentation in the Nigerian payment space has served more as a constraint than an enabler; Squad by GTCO positions to lead with innovation and efficiencyWithout a doubt, digital payment is the next growth frontier for financial services.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Squad by GTCO: Reshaping the Nigerian Payment Space Encomium Magazine:
Squad by GTCO: Reshaping the Nigerian Payment Space
Squad by GTCO: Reshaping the Nigerian Payment Space Lailas News:
Squad by GTCO: Reshaping the Nigerian Payment Space
Reshaping the Nigerian Payment Space Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Reshaping the Nigerian Payment Space
Nigerian Payment Space: What Makes Squad by GTCO Different The News:
Nigerian Payment Space: What Makes Squad by GTCO Different
Reshaping the Nigerian Payment Space The Dabigal Blog:
Reshaping the Nigerian Payment Space
Squad by GTCO: Reshaping The Nigerian Payment Space Yes International! Magazine:
Squad by GTCO: Reshaping The Nigerian Payment Space


   More Picks
1 Soludo says 1,000 teachers sacked in Anambra were employed in hazy manner - Legit, 7 hours ago
2 Ex-President Jonathan renews driver’s licence, hails deployment of technology - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
3 Running mate: Atiku intensifies consultations, meets ex-PDP govs, ministers - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Davido celebrates Sophia Momodu as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 Britney Spears' ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
8 Bola Tinubu pays Osinbajo a surprise visit, says they are like blood brothers (photos) - Olajide TV, 8 hours ago
9 Gov. Ugwuanyi offers bursary to 165 Enugu law students - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 EFCC Arrests 140 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ikorodu, Southwest Nigeria - Global Upfront, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info