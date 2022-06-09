Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FIRS To Commence VAT Compliance Monitoring Exercise July 1
The Nigeria Lawyer  - The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it will embark on a nationwide value-added tax (VAT) and withholding tax (WHT) compliance monitoring exercise for all taxable persons from July 1.

