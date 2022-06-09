Kano police arrest two fake military personnel for extortion

|
1
Soludo says 1,000 teachers sacked in Anambra were employed in hazy manner - Legit,
5 hours ago
2
Davido celebrates Sophia Momodu as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia - Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
4
Britney Spears' ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo - Ripples Nigeria,
24 hours ago
6
Peter Obi remains Labour Party presidential flag-bearer, says National Secretary - The Guardian,
4 hours ago
7
Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) - Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
8
Bola Tinubu pays Osinbajo a surprise visit, says they are like blood brothers (photos) - Olajide TV,
7 hours ago
9
EFCC Arrests 140 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ikorodu, Southwest Nigeria - Global Upfront,
22 hours ago
10
Peter Obi receives Labour party's certificate of return as its Presidential Candidate (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
37 mins ago